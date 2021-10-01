Crash involving 5 vehicles blocks portion of I-96 in Lowell Township

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are responding to a crash involving five vehicles on a Lowell Township freeway.

We’re told the crash happened on the eastbound lane on I-96 at Alden Nash Avenue when a tractor trailer plowed into the rear of a vehicle that was stopped due to traffic backup from another crash, inciting a chain reaction.

One driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to MSP.

Authorities say the right lane is currently blocked.

