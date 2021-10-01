Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Crash involving 5 vehicles blocks portion of I-96 in Lowell Township

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
FAowCv3XEAM-GA6.jpeg
Image (2).jpeg
Image (1).jpeg
Image.jpeg
FAowCv3XsAQ6vyU.jpeg
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:51:51-04

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are responding to a crash involving five vehicles on a Lowell Township freeway.

We’re told the crash happened on the eastbound lane on I-96 at Alden Nash Avenue when a tractor trailer plowed into the rear of a vehicle that was stopped due to traffic backup from another crash, inciting a chain reaction.

One driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to MSP.

Authorities say the right lane is currently blocked.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month