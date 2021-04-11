Watch
Crash in Byron Township leaves three dead

Photo provided by Michigan State Police.
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:49:38-04

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) reports a car crashed into a sign pole on M-6 leaving three people dead in Byron Township yesterday.

A 2016 Silverado pickup caught on fire after hitting the sign pole for Byron Center Ave according to MSP troopers.

After the fire was extinguished troopers concluded that speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to call MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Life EMS, Byron Township Fire Department, Image Towing, and MSP 6th District Accident Reconstructionist MSP reports.

