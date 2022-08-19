Court ruling expected this morning on whether Michigan's 1931 abortion ban can be enforced

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A judge plans to issue his decision on Friday morning on the next steps involving abortion in Michigan.

Currently, an abortion cannot be prosecuted in the state.

That decision is expected to be made by Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham.

Hearings have been taking place in Oakland County for the last couple of days.

Judge Cunningham will decide if county prosecutors in the state will also be blocked from enforcing the state's abortion ban, at least until the state Supreme Court decides if a 1931 law is legal.

READ: Court of Appeals rules county prosecutors can enforce state's abortion ban

The state appeals court said a previous decision to suspend the law applies to the attorney general's office, but not county prosecutors.

On August 1, a temporary restraining order was put in place to stop county prosecutors from criminalizing abortion under 1931's trigger law.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is one of the local prosecutors arguing for the ability to enforce that abortion ban at the county level.

The 1931 law went back into effect when Roe V. Wade was overturned in June, but a pair of lawsuits by the governor's office stopped enforcement.

The state and defense teams made their final arguments for and against that abortion ban law on Thursday.

"There are women who elect to have abortions. That's absolutely true, and there's nothing wrong with that," said State of Michigan Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi. "It is also true that there are some women who have abortions not because they want to, but because they have to. The challenge is, as a woman, you don't know which camp you're going to fall into until it happens to you," she said.

"Bodily integrity is not a limited right to personal autonomy," said Defense Attorney David Kallman. "That's what you're being asked to accept Judge, and there's no case law to support that one bit. If it were, the Michigan Supreme Court would've recognized the constitutional right to assisted suicide based on bodily integrity, rather than rejecting it 30-years ago in the Kevorkian case," he said.

Judge Cunningham announced on Thursday that he intends to make the decision 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Stay tuned to Fox 17 News for the latest updates as this is a developing story.