Cottage & Lakefront Living Living Show returns to downtown Grand Rapids for its 18th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that spring is officially here, many Michiganders may be anticipating the arrival of warmer weather.

You may not feel it outside this weekend, but inside DeVos Place, the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show will have you feeling it.

For its 18th year, the show is bringing everything you need for buying, building, renovating or decorating a place on or near the water.

Whether you own a cottage, are looking to purchase or rent, or your primary home is on the water, there are hundreds of vendors ready to help with your specific needs.

You can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats and docks, as well as vacation services and financing.

There will also be vendors for everything you need to have fun on the water like motors, paddles, tow sports, toys and floats. At this year's show, you'll also find EV coolers, bikes, scooters and golf carts.

The show with feature seminars including "Cottage Conversations" led by experts all weekend on rentals, building on the water, succession planning, searching for a vacation home, best practices for short term vacation rentals, cottage decor and even outdoor materials.

This year, the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show will also feature the "Cottage Art Show", an art fair featuring local and regional artists who work with wood, metal and natural materials.

A popular tradition will return: the Water & Woods Photography Contest. Attendees can vote for their favorite from the top 10 submissions selected by the judges, and the photo with the most votes wins a waterproof deck box from Miller Custom Plastics.

New this year, grab a paddle and try your hand at pickleball on the full-sized court at the back of the hall provided by Purchase Green of West Michigan.

On the Monroe Street Beach, join Janet Moore Schrader, The Sand Pirate. Janet and her team will build magnificent structures and characters perfect for photo opportunities.

On Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 in the evening, stop by the "Dock Party" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can join in on Sand Castle Building Tips and Tricks or just put your toes in the sand and kick back with a cold beverage. There will be free ice cream on the beach from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. There will also be live music and beverages. You can also play games with family and friends.

The show runs Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24 at DeVos Place (303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503).

Dates & Times



Friday, March 22 from noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children ages six through 14 and free for kids five and under. Multi-day tickets are also available for $18. Click here to purchase tickets.