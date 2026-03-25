Convenience store raising money for potential future fire department in Sand Lake area

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the fire services agreement between the Village of Sand Lake and a trio of townships enters its final days, a convenience store is raising money for a new fire department.

As of Friday, March 20, a penny drive at Stray's General in Ensley Township where customers can donate by rounding up their bill to the nearest nickel has collected more than $2,100, an average of around $25 a day since the fundraiser began in January.

"The community really has come together," said store owner Jame Stray. "I thought, what better way than to put a little positive spin on the negative?"

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In December 2025, the Village of Sand Lake said it would no longer provide fire services to Ensley, Nelson and Pierson Townships after it was unable to reach a long-term solution with them at least partly due to cost.

Since then, a majority of firefighters with the Sand Lake Fire Department have said they will quit if the three townships are not included in a future plan.

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The majority of the Sand Lake board also resigned earlier this month, including President Mollie Doerr who cited threats to her safety as reason for her resignation.

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The fire services agreement between the village and the townships is set to expire on March 31, 2026, seven days removed from the publication of this article.

Now, Ensley, Nelson and Pierson Townships are planning to form a fire department of their own.

"What has happened, has happened. We can't change the past," Stray said. "I just keep telling everybody that it's going to be the best fire department."

According to Nelson Township Supervisor Robyn Britton, the department would operate as a partnership between the three townships, depending on neighboring departments for additional engines and equipment until more of their own can be purchased at a later date.

Britton also said a majority of firefighters currently employed by the Sand Lake Fire Department have committed to working for the new department come the end of the month.

As this planned department would provide fire services to both the village and the three townships, it would essentially replace the Sand Lake Fire Department.

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"They want to support us," Stray said. "I think Nelson is going to do a great job. I think Pearson is going to do a great job, and I think Ensley is going to do a great job."

In addition to the penny drive, Stray's General has also sold fire department-themed clothing and stickers as part of its fundraising effort.

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"They know we want something good for the," Stray said about firefighters in the area. "They deserve the best department we could offer, because they take care of all of us."

The two remaining board members for the Village of Sand Lake are currently in the process of accepting letters of intent to join the board. Five new members, including a president, are expected to be appointed by the board during a public meeting on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Sand Lake.

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