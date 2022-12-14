Consumer's Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumer's Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson says Consumer's Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15.

The interruption reduces the risk for crews, who will be replacing damaged equipment at that time. Consumer's Energy says the work done during the two-hour interruption will help to prevent longer outages in the future.

About 3,700 homes and businesses will experience the power outage.

The affected areas include addresses in Rockford and Plainfield, from approximately W. River Drive NE to 10 Mile, and from Belmont Avenue NE to Northland Drive NE.

See below for a more detail map of affected areas:

Consumer's Energy

NOTE: Consumers Energy traditionally notifies affected customers of scheduled electric outages by postcard. Due to the time constraints of this activity, that procedure will not be implemented.

