Consumers Energy provides free dinner for customers still without power

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tens of thousands of customers are still without power throughout Michigan.

Many people are trying to figure out what to do for meals, while some households have already decided to toss out the food that's been sitting in their refrigerators and freezers.

Cameron Proctor brought his family to Alpine Township Hall in Comstock Park Saturday, where Consumers Energy brought in a food truck to give away free meals.

"It's tough," Proctor said. "Just a blessing that they're doing this for the community. My kids enjoy it...We were out of power, food, for the last day and a half, so this is, this is amazing to bring the community together."

Virginia Segovia also attended.

"I got a walking taco and a slushy," she said.

Consumers Energy says it understands that people without power are struggling as they wait for their lights to turn back on. Meanwhile, utility crews are working around the clock to restore power.

"The fact that Consumers is doing it for us, that they're showing empathy, that we have someone up here preparing food— we want to let them know that they're a blessing because there's still a lot of people back in Westgate in here, in Comstock Park, that don't have power," Michelle DeBaay said.

"We've got crews coming up there. They've actually arrived from other states. We have contractors and we have activated our full incident command center, based here, to really bring all efforts of the company to restore power...as quickly and safely as possible," Consumers Energy Community Affairs Manager Nate Henschel said.

Kim Miller said she and her family are doing what they can to save food, thanks to a generator.

"What am I gonna do? We're gonna have for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything like that, just living day by day," Miller explained.

Miller added that, thanks to her camping experience, she's been able to handle the uncertainty pretty well; however, she's still grateful for Saturday's hot meal.

"This is really, super nice that they're doing this type of thing. I really liked the idea of, you know, helping us out," Miller said.

You can stay up to date with power restoration efforts via the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

