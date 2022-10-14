Watch Now
Consumers Energy grant program brings 15 new trees to Rockford

FOX 17
Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 14:53:18-04

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Consumers Energy finished planting trees in Rockford on Friday.

A spokesperson says Rockford is one of a handful of cities to be given new trees as part of a grant program.

About a third of all power outages are caused by broken limbs or fallen trees, and trimming trees is the best way to address those power outages, according to the energy provider.

The Street and Boulevard Tree Planting Grant program aims to support trees throughout Michigan. Consumers Energy says governments on the local level can receive as much as $200 per tree for a maximum of 15 trees purchased.

Rockford Public Works Supervisor Phil Vincent says the city received $3,000 to plant 15 trees.

“We are Tree USA and we try to promote, you know, new growth as we sometimes have to take them down,” says Vincent. “And it's good for the environment.”

