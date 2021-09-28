Construction worker injured during hit-and-run crash involving semi

LOWELL, Mich. — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Kent County.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the crash, which happened about 8:10 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Alden Nash.

A semi hauling a blue trailer caught a piece of construction equipment on the trailer and continued down the road, according to MSP.

The construction worker’s injuries were considered minor.

Troopers say they believe the semi driver did not know they had hit the construction equipment.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash may contact MSP’s Grand Rapids Post.