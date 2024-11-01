Construction on new Walker library begins next week

WALKER, Mich. — Construction on a new library in Walker begins next week.

The 20,000-square-foot building will be located on City Hall’s campus. That’s more than double the size of the old library, built in 1990.

We’re told the new library will fill a hallway with Walker’s history, along with a patio on the second floor, an outdoor plaza, study rooms, a podcast station and more.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

The project is expected to cost $20–25 million.

City of Walker

