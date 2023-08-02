Construction on I-96 near Grand Rapids begins next week

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday construction on I-96 near Grand Rapids will begin next week.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the project will give riders a smoother experience and lengthen the freeway’s lifespan. Work begins Monday, Aug. 7.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” says Governor Whitmer. “Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

Expect lane closures and traffic shifts in the eastbound lanes between M-6 and the Ionia County line. These will take place Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.

We’re told closures and shifts will occur in the westbound lanes Monday evenings through Friday mornings.

Motorists are advised of zipper merges in the work zone.

“I am extremely excited to see the improvements to I-96 right here in the 80th District,” says Rep. Phil Skaggs. “This project adds to the long list of roads that have been fixed under Governor Whitmer’s administration. While we will all experience some delays, we also know that orange barrels and construction workers mean better infrastructure and a thriving economy. I’ll continue to work with the Governor to fix our highways, roads and bridges here in West Michigan and throughout the state.”

The project is expected to be completed this November.

