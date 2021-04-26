Construction begins on senior independent living, retirement community in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new senior independent living and retirement community in Caledonia.

Legacies Village is designed for an active senior lifestyle filled with recreation and social opportunity, while also providing support services and amenities to allow residents to comfortably age in place, according to a news release Monday.

It’s located at 6001 100th St. SE and offers multiple floorplans, including villas and apartments.

Officials say the community will offer gourmet dining options, a “robust” activity calendar, housekeeping and laundry services, transportation services, a fitness center and more.

Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2022 and reservation applications are currently being accepted.

Legacies Village is affiliated with nearby Legacies of Caledonia Assisted Living and Memory Care.

An outdoor, socially distanced groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Legacies Village site on May 5 at 3 p.m., where members of the community will be welcome to attend to learn more.