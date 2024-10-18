Construction begins on Rogue Park revitalization

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction has begun on a project to revitalize Rogue Park in Plainfield Township.

Plans include the addition of ADA-accessible walkways, picnic areas, playground equipment and a pave job over the gravel parking lot.

New parking areas will also be added.

The project is expected to cost a total of $1.75 million, more than half of which is state funded.

Rogue Park is tentatively expected to reopen in June 2025.

