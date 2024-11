WALKER, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new library in Walker.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon outside City Hall, officials say.

The 20,000-square-foot library will double the size of the city’s old library, which was originally built in 1990.

Amenities will include a corridor highlighting the city’s history, a second-floor patio, an outdoor area and more.

City of Walker

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube