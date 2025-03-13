Confrontation ends in teen hitting another with car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — One 17-year-old is in custody, another is in a cast after a fight in the parking lot of Little Caesar's in Rockford Wednesday night.

Rockford Department of Public Safety (DPS) told FOX 17 they were called around 8:30 p.m. and found both teens had been part of an altercation when one of them got behind the wheel of their vehicle and hit the other, breaking his leg.

The driver was taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center while the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Surveillance video and other evidence is still being collected by Rockford DPS. FOX 17 will update our repo should more information be confirmed.

The identities of both young men are not being released due to their age.rting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube