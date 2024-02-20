Comstock Park man arrested, charged for alleged child sexual abuse

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park man is in custody for allegations of child sexual abuse.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says investigators learned 60-year-old Jose Montoya had been downloading and uploading child porn online.

We’re told digital evidence was seized during a search at Montoya’s home.

Montoya was charged Friday with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of sexually abusive activity, one count of possessing child porn and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to MSP.

MSP says Montoya may spend up to 70 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Troopers urge parents to educate their children on safe internet usage. Seek resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the MSP ICAC Task Force.

Report suspected cases of child sexual exploitation to the CyberTipLine.

