ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — From "Coming Soon" to "Come on in!"

Well, kind of.

FOX 17 joined other members of the media for a first look inside the Ada Hotel as it inches closer to completion.

Coming Soon: A first look inside the soon-to-be Ada Hotel

“It's been a long time in the making," said Loren Crandell. "We know the community is super excited to open the doors. So are we.”

Crandell is the CEO of Baton Collective, which is the primary developer in Ada Village where the Ada Hotel is located.

In just a few months, renderings of the property will become reality.

"Renderings are great, you know, with technology," said Craig Shroeder, vice president of Construction Management for First Companies. "Now, it's real life. You can walk it and touch it.”

Ada Hotel will be 37,000 square feet, with 36 rooms across three stories.

Most rooms are one-bed kings or two-bed queens.

However, Crandell pointed out a couple unique concepts thrown in there, including a bunk room, and two others equipped with a Peloton.

When it's done, the Ada Hotel will be the only hotel property of any kind in Ada Township.

Developers hope it'll be a center of social life just like the original Ada Hotel. It was built just down the block before 1870, and burned down in 1942. You can read more about it's history here:

“There's so much rich history that comes with all things Ada Township," Crandell said. "So, when ownership had the vision to put a hotel in the village, it was a natural connection.”

Guests will notice a nod to that history with the hotel's two restaurants.

In the lobby is The Post, referencing the township's old trading post — with a twist.

“Actually, guests can come in and ask to buy a drink for a fellow friend or a family member," Crandell said. "So, the next time that individual comes, they can ask if they have 'mail' at The Post.”

On the top floor is Rix, named after the township's founder, Rix Robinson.

Rix is all about “celebrating the indoor-outdoor opportunity," Crandell said, with a priceless view of the Thornapple River.

Crandell said they have yet to nail down a price for room rates quite yet. However, he said those should be revealed soon.

The interest is there, said Crandell. Apparently they've already been getting calls on a weekly basis from folks hoping to book rooms. In fact, Crandell said a couple already committed to having their wedding at the Ada Hotel in 2025.

Crandell said the website to make a reservation will be going live in the coming days. The Ada Hotel will officially open in mid to late summer.

