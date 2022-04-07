Clean GR's Waterways with the GR Water Protectors ahead of Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Earth Day is a few weeks away and a West Michigan group is making sure we have the opportunity to participate in cleaning up the city's waterways.

Grand Rapid's Water Protectors is hosting cleanups every week throughout the month of April.

Members of the group say they've seen more and more trash pile up each year.

The group's main goal is to connect the community to the water and let everyone see firsthand how our trash ends up in our community's water sources.

"All this micro-plastic and styrofoam is going from Grand Rapids directly into our drinking water and there are so many chemicals coming out that are in these plastics and styrofoam that the EPA they can't even keep up on what's going into our water," said Brandy Reyes, Grand Rapids Water Protector's Vice President and clean up organizer.

To help clean up and join the Grand Rapids Water Protectors, join one of the Sunday clean-ups each Sunday throughout the month of April, or every other Sunday throughout September from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All supplies are provided, participation is all that's needed.

For more information, click here.

