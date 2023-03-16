Civil rights activist, labor leader César E. Chávez to be honored with community events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The people of Grand Rapids are honoring the life and legacy of civil rights activist and labor leader César E. Chávez.

The social justice march happens every year in his honor.

The events will start on César E. Chávez Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids.

It was newly named after the farm worker and civil rights icon just last year to show the true meaning of diversity within the city.

RICHARD DREW/ASSOCIATED PRESS Cesar Chavez, civil rights advocate and United Farm Workers founder, is shown on June 29, 1989. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Chávez made many visits to Michigan and Grand Rapids and had a huge impact on the local Hispanic community.

The annual commemoration kicks off with a Social Justice March at the Hispanic Center of West Michigan beginning at 11 a.m.

Then at 11:30 a.m., a Community Gathering is planned at the Potter's House Chapel.

That's followed by a Unity Luncheon at Maya Mexican Grill at 1 p.m.

The commemoration will also include Keynote Speaker Detroit Attorney Melvin Butch Hollowell.

There will also be performances from various student groups and a speech from Grand Rapids Community College President Charles Lepper.