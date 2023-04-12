City of Wyoming hosts public interviews for new city manager candidates

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming announced the four candidates for city manager and is giving community members the chance to learn more about them.

The City Council will hold candidate interviews on Thursday, April 13 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Both interview sessions will be held at Wyoming City Hall and open to the public.

The city says it chose Jen DeHaan, John McCarter, Mark Meyers and John Shay as the final four candidates after receiving applications from 48 municipal leaders from around the country.

Jen DeHaan currently serves as the assistant township manager/superintendent of Plainfield Charter Township.

Additionally, she has been the executive director of the Kent County Dispatch Authority since 2018.

DeHaan has prior experience in Michigan serving as deputy county administrator for Grand Traverse County and as a management analyst for Kent County.

She started her career as an intern for the city of Wyoming.

John McCarter currently serves as interim city manager for the city of Wyoming.

McCarter has served as the city’s deputy city manager since March of 2021.

Before that, he served as interim finance director, assistant finance director and budget and procurement manager in Texas.

Additionally, he served as a management analyst for the city of Novi.

Mark Meyers has been serving the city of Norton Shores as the city administrator since 2004.

Previously, Meyers served as the director of administrative services/assistant to the city administrator since starting to work in Norton Shores in 1995.

He also worked as an assistant city manager for the city of Grand Haven.

John Shay most recently served as county administrator for Ottawa County.

Shay also served as deputy county administrator from 2018 to 2021.

Before that, he served as the city manager of Ludington, as well as the village manager of Almont.

The search for a new city manager comes after former City Manager Curtis Holt’s retirement back in February.

Holt served the city of Wyoming for 27 years.

City Council members hope to fill the position based on the two interview sessions. Their goal is to select a new city manager and have an employment agreement approved by the end of May.

