City of Walker seeks to fill vacant commissioner role following Glanville resignation

City of Walker
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 13, 2022
WALKER, Mich. — The Walker City Commission is accepting applications to fill an open position left by Commissioner Carol Glanville.

The city of Walker says Glanville resigned earlier this week to serve as state representative.

We’re told eligible applicants must be city residents for one year or longer and be registered electors in the city’s 2nd Ward.

To apply, send a resume and letter of interest to the following address:

Deborah Goudy
Walker City Clerk
4243 Remembrance Road NW
Walker, MI 49534

The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, May 26 before 5 p.m., the city says.

