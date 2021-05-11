City of Walker promotes captain to police chief

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker has selected Captain Keith Mankel to lead the Walker Police Department as its next police chief.

Mankel will officially assume the position July 31 after Chief Greg Long’s retirement, according to a news release Tuesday.

Mankel started with the department back in 1993 as a dispatch operator, eventually moving on to patrol officer, road patrol sergeant and eventually captain in 2016.

He also spent almost seven years as a firefighter with the Walker Fire Department.

“Captain Mankel has been a tremendous leader for our city for many years and has a strong following not just within our police department, but also our city staff and other local agencies,” Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr said. “As a second-generation Walker police officer, Keith has a great understanding of the challenges faced in law enforcement today and knows what we need to do in continually adapting to the needs of our growing community.”

Throughout his career, Mankel has earned several Chief’s Merit Awards and the Department Life Saving Award. He’s also been named Officer of the Year.

“The City Commission believes that the familiarity and knowledge base Keith has of our department and city’s culture will help ensure a smooth and effective transition,” Carey said.

City officials say residents can expect a “seamless transition” with “no effect on public safety.”