City of Walker Fire Stations team up amid staffing shortage

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker is making some changes to its fire department due to staffing issues.

FOX 17 talked with Fire Chief David Pelton Thursday who said the department has been suffering from low numbers since the pandemic.

Now, there are only a few firefighters left at Walker Fire Department Station 3, and recently, only one or two firefighters have been able to respond to calls – sparking safety concerns.

The department says its response times have increased from an average of six to eight minutes to 12 to 14.

So, Station 3 will combine forces with Station 1 and operate out of its building instead.

Chief Pelton says most firefighters have left because of life changes but, in the meantime, they’re working actively to boost their numbers.

FOX 17

“We were allocated to go seven days a week with full-time staffing Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. We’re still in the process of hiring that last person to, hopefully by this summer, that seven-day-week schedule. To solve this problem is complex. We’re working with city officials, elected officials to [figure out] what’s going to be the best to serve our community,” Chief Pelton explained.

The department needs not only full-time and paid, on-call firefighters, but also volunteers.

Chief Pelton added that the best way to help is to make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

