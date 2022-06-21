City of Lowell, township implement outdoor water restriction

LOWELL, Mich. — The city of Lowell and Lowell Charter Township are implementing restrictions on when residents and businesses can water their lawns.

City and township officials announced Tuesday that an odd-even outdoor water restriction for municipal customers is now in effect.

Officials say the decision to limit outdoor watering was prompted by a recent double-digital spike in water demand.

The restriction limits when residents and businesses can water their lawns and landscaping to minimize the burden on the city’s water treatment plant.

According to officials, outdoor watering will be allowed for properties in the city and township with an address that ends in an odd number on odd days.

Properties with an address that ends in an even number, like 610, can water outdoors on even days.

The restriction does not affect water used for drinking or bathing.

“Our water treatment plant has a limit on the amount of water it can produce and, with recent demand, we are pushing the limit,” Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said. “Outdoor watering makes up a significant portion of our consumption during the warmer months. As we experience a hot, dry stretch and look ahead to more of the same in the coming months, it is important for us to take proactive steps to prevent an outright ban on landscape irrigation.

