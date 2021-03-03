City of Kentwood plans to offer spring brush and leaf drop-off for residents

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood will again offer brush and leaf drop-off services to residents this spring, according to a news release Wednesday.

Starting April 3, residents can drop off brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs, loose leaves and grass clippings at the Kentwood Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

Drop-off hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until May 29.

The services are only available to Kentwood residents and proof of residency will be required.

Materials that cannot be accepted include trash, paper and plastic bags, dirt, concrete, asphalt, tires, rocks, stones, construction materials, glass and metal.

Along with making yard maintenance easier, the city says leaf and brush drop-off services also help residents stay in compliance with ordinances.

The accumulation of leaves and debris on a property or in the right-of-way is prohibited in Kentwood, as well as burning leaves and brush.

“As snow melts in the spring, getting yard and tree debris out of the right-of-way is incredibly important for our roadways and storm drains,” said Jim Wolford, Department of Public Works supervisor. “Clearing brush and leaves prevents buildup in these areas, keeping our infrastructure running smoothly throughout the city.”