City of Kentwood hosting annual Community Cleanup Day on May 1

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood will be offering its annual Community Cleanup Day on May 1 for residents wanting to “spring clean” their homes and yards.

This year’s Community Cleanup Day will accept yard waste, trash and general debris for disposal and electronics for recycling, according to a news release Monday.

It’ll be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Ave. SE.

After the cleanup event, the city’s brush and leaf drop-off sites – located at the same facility – will remain open through May 29.

Hours of operation for the drop-off sites will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Our Community Cleanup Day offers residents a timely opportunity to dispose or recycle items as part of their spring-cleaning efforts,” said John Gorney, Department of Public Works director. “We encourage residents wanting to declutter their homes and property to take advantage of these free collection services.”

Red Creek Waste Services will be on hand to accept general debris and trash for disposal.

Comprenew will recycle electronic waste, such as mobile phones, computers and fax machines. Questions about other electronics that can be accepted can be directed to 1-833-266-7736.

The city will accept yard waste, including brush, sticks, tree limbs and logs at the brush drop-off site, as well as leaves and grass clippings at the leaf drop-off site. Leaves should be loose when dropped off, not left in bags.

Items for donation and household hazardous materials will not be accepted during the cleanup event. Those looking to safely dispose of household hazardous materials may utilize the SafeChem program, available to all Kentwood residents.

The cleanup day and drop-off services are only available to Kentwood residents, and staff will check IDs for residency.

All participants will need to adhere to CDC guidelines, including wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.