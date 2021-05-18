City of Kentwood explores development options for Covenant Park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has created two advisory committees and an online survey for community members to share input on the development of Covenant Park’s 109 acres.

The two advisory committees began meeting earlier this year to prepare to make recommendations for the park’s future development, according to a news release Tuesday.

One committee is focused on opportunities for passive and active recreation at the park, while the other is exploring the potential to incorporate regional competitive sports on the property.

A community survey will help inform the committees’ work.

To share input on the park’s future, community members may take the survey here by June 4.

It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete and includes questions about Kentwood’s other parks, trails, recreational programming and facilities.

Individuals who want to take the survey in a different language can call the Parks and Recreation department at 616-656-5270.

Kentwood accepted the donation of the land in May through a gift from an anonymous donor.

Covenant Park features open spaces, walking trails, softball fields and a clubhouse.

“With its significant size and strategic location, Covenant Park has great potential to support our growing community and its evolving needs in a number of ways,” Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “These committees ensure broad community engagement and have been tasked with determining the future of Covenant Park and how it will align with ongoing efforts to improve Kentwood’s current parks system with the additional potential of supporting our local economy. We are eager to explore how the park could improve the quality of life for our residents, our businesses and our neighbors in the region.”