'Christmas Lite Show' offers holiday lights drive-thru experience for West Michiganders

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual Christmas Lite Show is back for another year of magic and is celebrating its 25th year of entertaining people during the holiday season.

It's known as West Michigan's largest, animated drive-thru light show with nearly two miles of Christmas magic. There are over one million lights, animated displays and lighted tunnels.

William (Bill) Schrader is the organizer and started this event up after returning to West Michigan following a successful military career. The wounded war veteran began lighting the way to create a West Michigan Christmas tradition and most importantly bring smiles to kids faces each holiday season.

The Christmas Lite Show is open seven days a week until Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Hours include:



Sunday thru Thursday - 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday - 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On weekdays, gates close at 9:00 p.m.

On weekends, gates close at 10:00 p.m.

Guests can also experience the show on the Memory Lane Train. Tickets are $35 per bench seat and must be purchased online.

Tickets are available online or at the ticket window for as low as $30 (price dependent on type of vehicle). To purchase tickets, click here.

The event is located at LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, exit 91, off US 131.