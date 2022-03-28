Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County welcomes golden retriever named Bacon to the team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Bacon, the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County’s new team member.

Bacon is a Paws With A Cause (PAWS) trained facility dog and was delivered to the center last Wednesday, which was National Puppy Day.

The golden retriever will remain a permanent part of the Children’s Advocacy Center’s team.

The Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County supports children who have survived sexual abuse -- and *bacon will help make them more comfortable while they're there.

He'll be introduced to children and their caregivers in the coming months.

“We’re excited to welcome Bacon to our team and look forward to introducing him to our clients in the next few months,” said Melissa Werkman, Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County’s executive director. “In the meantime, we’re grateful for the team at Paws With A Cause who will help ensure that Bacon is well-prepared for his important job of providing comfort and easing anxiety for kids who are coming to the CAC for services.”

PAWS facility dogs are selected based on their temperament and love of working with people. According to PAWS, facility dogs are about 2 years of age and have completed PAWS’ foster puppy obedience and public access training, as well as advanced training in the PAWS Prison Partners program.

