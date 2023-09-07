Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for new Walker location

Chick-fil-A in Walker
FOX 17
Chick-fil-A in Walker
Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 13:03:39-04

WALKER, Mich. — Chick-fil-A’s new restaurant in Walker opened to crowds of people Thursday.

The grand opening was held on Alpine and Orchard during the morning hours. The first 100 customers received free stuff with their purchase.

Todd Shane, the branch’s owner, told FOX 17 the Atlanta-based restaurant is giving back to the community. He says $25,000 in donations will be allocated to Feeding America West Michigan.

“There's just a lot of shared values and shared enthusiasm on both our parts and it was just fantastic,” says Shane. “This was a dream come true for me.”

We’re told Chick-fil-A is also collaborating with other area food banks to hand out unused food.

The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Sundays.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book