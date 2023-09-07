Chick-fil-A holds grand opening for new Walker location

WALKER, Mich. — Chick-fil-A’s new restaurant in Walker opened to crowds of people Thursday.

The grand opening was held on Alpine and Orchard during the morning hours. The first 100 customers received free stuff with their purchase.

Todd Shane, the branch’s owner, told FOX 17 the Atlanta-based restaurant is giving back to the community. He says $25,000 in donations will be allocated to Feeding America West Michigan.

“There's just a lot of shared values and shared enthusiasm on both our parts and it was just fantastic,” says Shane. “This was a dream come true for me.”

We’re told Chick-fil-A is also collaborating with other area food banks to hand out unused food.

The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Sundays.

