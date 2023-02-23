Chef Jenna gives free meals to those working through icy storm

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park restaurant made a cold Wednesday night warm for people who worked through the storm.

Amore Trattoria Italiana on Alpine Avenue NW had just four tables Wednesday night, so the owner, Chef Jenna Arcidiacono, decided to give back to the community.

Chef Jenna and her staff whipped up some extra meals and gave them away for free to anyone who was working Wednesday night.

They even provided our FOX 17 staff with lasagna soup, bread and dessert.

Amore posted about the outreach, and Chef Jenna says shortly after, she had about 100 people stop by.

She says many of them were nurses, EMTs and other first responders.

“We figured we’re going to have to be here anyway, so we opened our doors and said, ‘You know, there’s other people that have to work.’ They’re essential workers. They have to work no matter what the weather is, so I thought, ‘I’m going to be here, might as well serve some people that are already out and about doing their work,’” Chef Jenna explained. “And so I said, ‘I’ll put some lasagna soup in a cup for you and some break. It’ll keep you warm and maybe give you a smile.’”

