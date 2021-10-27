Watch
Cement truck involved in Kent County crash

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 02282021
Posted at 5:52 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:52:23-04

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies responded to a crash involving a cement truck on Wednesday.

We’re told the crash happened on 60th Street and Patterson Avenue.

The driver of the cement truck was traveling east when it ran through a red light on Patterson Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that was when it collided into a construction trailer that was being hauled by a southbound Dodge pickup.

The cement truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, authorities say. No injuries were reported in regard to the pickup driver.

We’re told the crash resulted in damage to a utility pole, knocking out the nearby traffic lights.

The sheriff’s office says cleanup efforts are underway.

