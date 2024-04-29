Watch Now
Celebration at South; theater to host grand reopening!

Movie-goers who've been kind enough to excuse 4 months of dust and partial closures— getting a glimpse of the improvements— will be able to see the updates that happened at Celebration Cinema South.

Celebration Cinema South new recliners unveiled.Photo by: Studio C

Celebration at South; theater to host grand reopening!

