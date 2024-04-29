Celebration at South; theater hosts grand reopening!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Renovations are done and Celebration Cinema South is ready to welcome more families to watch the latest movies in style.

But first, they have to throw a party!

Monday at 6:15 p.m., you’ll have a chance to sample their new menu and the Movie Preview experience—free.

Movie-goers who've been kind enough to excuse 4 months of dust and partial closures— getting a glimpse of the improvements— will be able to see the finished product.

Just grab a seat in the new luxury recliners and enjoy!

Here are the specs for their updated look— plus invisible improvements that will make your head turn!

· Completed conversion to luxury recliners with heated seatbacks

· ‘C Premium’ auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos sound and 4K laser projectors

· Full kitchen & bar with expanded food and beverage offerings (delivery to your seat launches on Tuesday, April 30!)

· Major refreshment of carpet, flooring, wallpaper & paint

It also marks the start of The Preview Experience—a free, bi-annual event giving movie buffs first-looks at all the trailers for movies coming out.

All of them—even the most anticipated movies—will be on display. Plus you’ll get early access to specials like drawings, prizes, and the coveted refillable popcorn buckets!

Check out out virtual tour of the updates!

In honor of the updated digs, they’re throwing it back to 2005—the year they opened— playing Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire May 3-9. Tickets for the re-release are $5.