ALTO, Mich. — The Michigan Society of Herpetologists will be at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park August 6th and 7th to give families a hands-on experience with dozens of reptiles.

The event will raise awareness of conservation efforts, caring for these animals, and teach kids about how these critters impact their surroundings.

Visitors will be able to pet and hold several species of snakes, lizards, and turtles— and it's all rolled in to the price of admission.