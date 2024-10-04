Celebrate sweet, crispy, snacks during Michigan Apple Month

SPARTA, Mich. — Michigan apples show up in more places than you think

Places like the drive-through.

October is Michigan Apple Month.

And, with our state being the second-largest producer of apples in the US, it just makes sense for one of the biggest names in drive-through dinners—McDonald’s— to take advantage of the crisp, delicious flavor Michigan’s unique climate creates.

Today, legislators, members of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Michigan Apple Committee, and McDonald’s representatives gathered in Sparta to celebrate the area’s apple-growing history and the long-standing partnership with the fast food giant.

“Michigan… [produces] about 1.3 billion pounds of apples per year from 17.6 million apple trees covering 38,000 acres on 850 family-run orchards. The McDonald’s system sources about 14 million pounds of apples from Michigan,” say organizers.

Green Tree Orchards in Sparta hosted the event.

