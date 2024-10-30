Cedar Springs Public Schools worker under investigation for child porn

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — An employee at Cedar Springs Public Schools (CSPS) was placed on leave after district officials learned he was being investigated for allegedly having child porn.

In a letter to families, the district says the man was informed Aug. 26 that he was being investigated for allegations of possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He was placed on administrative leave afterward.

We’re told the suspect was arrested following weeks of investigation.

“The employee did not work directly with students,” the district writes, “and we have no indication that any of our students were involved.”

CSPS says all workers undergo rigorous background checks before they are hired, after which they are given “continuous training” to ensure all students are safe in their respective learning environments.

Those wishing to submit non-emergency tips on sexual crimes or violent threats may reach out to OK2SAY by calling 855-565-2729 or texting 652729.

