Cat Thief on the Loose: Kitty lifted from Walker pet store

WALKER, Mich. — Police are working to track down a man they believe stole a cat from a West Michigan pet store.

The Walker Police Department (WPD) issued an alert Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say swiped a young white cat named Cole.

The cat had already been adopted and was staying at a Pet Supplies Plus store on Alpine, waiting to be picked up.

Those with information on the alleged theft, or the man involved, are asked to reach out to WPD's tip line at (616) 791-6788.

