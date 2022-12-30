PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Plainfield Township Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Abrigador Trail, not far from West River Drive.

Cat rescued from Kent County house fire

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had spread from the exterior of the home to the attic area. Firefighters say they were able to knock back the bulk of the fire in less than 20 minutes.

Crews on the scene tell FOX 17 that everyone was able to get out safely. A cat was also rescued from the property and reunited with the homeowners.

No word on what actually started the fire, but officials believe a heater attached to a chicken coop outside the home was a factor.

We're told five fire departments responded.

