Cat found alive days after being trapped in rubble from Walker apartment fire, couple now rebuilding

WALKER, Mich. — A family in Walker, who lost nearly everything in a fire on Easter Sunday, found a bit of hope this past week.

“We’re calling him our little miracle kitty,” said James Watson. “It’s just an absolute miracle that he survived with no smoke inhalation, no food, no water.”

James Watson

Last Sunday, the apartment where Watson and his wife, Tonya, live was destroyed after a fire started in the unit next to their unit.

“We went from having enough stuff to fill a two bedroom apartment to fill a five by five storage unit,” said Watson. “We were able to salvage some clothes, some stuff from my grandmother, which is irreplaceable. Beyond that, everything we had is gone.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown according to the Walker Fire Department.

“At first it just doesn't seem real,” said Watson. “Then when reality sets in, you’re just thinking, you start looking back and all the things that you had, all the little things, whether it's a picture or a mug that you had.”

The couple thought all three of their cats passed away too, but this past Thursday, as they tried to recover some belongings with staff from their apartment complex, they found their oldest cat, Bart, alive in a bedroom closet.

James Watson

“When he said he's still alive, [the] first thing I did is I pretty much pushed myself way in front of him, grabbed Bart, pushed past the other maintenance guy, and took him right to my wife,” said Watson. “As soon as my wife saw him, she was ecstatic.”

It’s a moment that has brought joy during an upsetting time.

Watson explains he and his wife can no longer buy a house like they planned to at the end of the year. It’s also unclear how much insurance will cover.

However, for now, they plan to cling onto what withstood.

“The only thing we have kept in mind from day one is, at least, we're together and after Thursday, at least we have our cat, at least one of them,” said Watson.

The couple is still searching for one of their cats, Barnabas.

Below is a picture of the American, long-haired cat:

James Watson

They have also created a GoFundMe to help with expenses. To donate, click here.