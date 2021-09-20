Watch
Case going to trial after man charged in connection with 1981 disappearance

James Douglas Frisbie booking photo
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:47:23-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man charged with perjury in a cold case from 1981 will go to trial, according to the 61st District Court.

James Frisbie, 61, was arrested on July 2 for allegedly lying to investigators about the case involving Deanie Peters’ disappearance from Forest Hills Central Middle School.

Court documents didn’t indicate what Frisbie is accused of lying about, but they did indicate he had told other witnesses to stop bringing their phones with them to scheduled investigative subpoenas.

No dates for Frisbie’s next court appearance have been set.

Because his alleged perjury was committed during a homicide investigation, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

