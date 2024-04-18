Cascade Twp. firefighters rescue duck family after April shower

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family of ducks is safe thanks to firefighters in Cascade Township!

The Cascade Township Fire Department posted photos of the rescue to social media Thursday morning, saying it’s “duckling rescue season.”

The photos show firefighters freeing the trapped ducklings from a storm drain.

Firefighters say ducks “don’t always make good choices when crossing the street,” but they’re always happy to lend a hand to residents big and small.

