Cascade Township 4th of July parade ends with party at Friendship Park

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cascade Township held its annual Independence Day parade Thursday morning!

The festivities began with the bike parade, followed by the community parade. That ran from the intersection at Cascade Road and Burton Street all the way to 28th Street and Thornhills Avenue.

After the parade concluded, the public got to check out the new Friendship Park, where they could enjoy games, carnival rides, live music and food trucks.

The party runs until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Watch highlights from the parade below:

