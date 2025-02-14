Care Resources expands services that offer alternative to nursing home to Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — FOX 17 went to Care Resources PACE in Lowell, a new facility that opened a few weeks ago to better serve seniors aged 55 and up in our community.

The facility serves as an alternative option to a nursing home.

"It’s pretty fun. We have a good time. The people that come in here that come here. We have good people that take care of us," Care Resources attendee Teresa Broff said.

Care here is comprehensive. Much of the funding for this nonprofit comes from Medicaid and Medicare.

"What Care Resources PACE does is we provide them with supports to keep them in their homes and living in the community," CEO Kim Smith said.

Their day center provides various activities for attendees, including lessons on Black History Month soul food.

"I live in a big house with 12 people. I like the feeling that I get when I come in here. It’s big but it’s small enough to still feel family sized, you know, where you can actually be yourself," Broff said.

Transportation is also provided to this new Lowell location.

"Some of our participants had a long bus ride into Grand Rapids, so now they have a shorter bus ride. They’re able to spend more time at the center," Smith said.

Additionally, doctors’ appointments can be made right here, too.

It means everything to those who attend.

"They take real [sic] good care of us here. They pretty much will provide for daily living," Broff said.

Nearly 400 people attend Care Resources PACE in both Lowell and Grand Rapids, serving Kent County and beyond.

Information for how to get started with attending Care Resources can be found here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

