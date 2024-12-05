Watch Now
Car smashes into Cascade Meijer, injuring 4 people

Kent County Sheriff's Office
A car smashed into the customer service area at the Cascade Township Meijer off 28th on December 5.
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle smashed into the Meijer off 28th Street in Cascade Township on Thursday morning.

The sedan plowed through the front wall of the building around 9:30 a.m., taking out the customer service area.

Damage to the Meijer store on 28th Street in Cascade Township.

Pictures from the scene show the car displaced the desk area, sending gift cards and merchandise in all directions.

Four people were hurt, but luckily only suffered minor injuries, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Damage to the Meijer store on 28th Street in Cascade Township.

The 29-year-old driver appears to have suffered a medical episode just before the crash.

Cascade Township firefighters and tow truck drivers worked to removed the vehicle safely from the building without further damage.

