Car-pole crash causes power outage for thousands in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A traffic accident left thousands of Kentwood residents without electrical service Saturday morning.

At 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy began receiving calls about a power outage in a triangular-shaped area bounded by 32nd Street SE on the north, Kalamazoo Avenue SE on the west, 43rd Street SE on the south and Shaffer Avenue SE on the east.

Consumers said 2,076 customers were without electricity.

Consumers crews said the outage was caused by a car hitting a utility pole. They estimated the time of restoration as 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

