PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews were called to Plainfield Township after a car crashed into a home.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Riverlook Drive.

Officials on scene say a woman lost control of the car in a turnaround area and ended up driving into the house.

No injuries have been reported but the house sustained some damage.

It’s unclear how long it will take emergency crews to remove the car.

