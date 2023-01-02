Cannonsburg still snowy despite winter warmup

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — People made the most of their final days of Christmas break, hitting the slopes before returning to work — or school — for the rest of the season.

"You know, warmer temps definitely make a little bit of softer snow,” says Cannonsburg Marketing Director Danielle Nusto. “But word on the hill has been that conditions have been really great."

Nusto says it's been smooth skiiing for people despite the post-blizzard meltdown.

Monday, we took one of our drones out to Cannonsburg. While there was no snow in the parking lot, there was still plenty of it on the hill.

The ski resort says their snow machine makes mounds, insulating the snow from warmer temperatures and the sun.

For the most part, they've benefitted from the season's heavy snowfall, powering up their lifts weeks earlier compared to last year's milder winter.

But they welcome skiers regardless of the weather.

"I would just tell people, like, remember even if you don't have snow in your backyard, we have plenty of snow and come out and enjoy winter," adds Nusto.

In addition to skiing, Cannonsburg also opens the slopes for tubers at their tubing lanes, the biggest in the state.

