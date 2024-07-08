Candidate for Kent County commissioner faces 'gross indecency' charge

WYOMING, Mich. — A man running for Kent County commissioner is facing a felony charge for “gross indecency.”

Court records say the charge was authorized against David Lee Boelkes for an alleged incident at Buck Creek Nature Preserve, located in Wyoming, on June 19.

An officer reportedly discovered a group participating in sexual activities. Boelkes was allegedly involved.

Boelkes is a Republican vying for the Kent County Board of Commission’s 20th district seat.

Boelkes faces up to five years behind bars if found guilty. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 18.

