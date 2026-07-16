Can I take my dog for a walk when the air quality is unhealthy from wildfire smoke?

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada caused the air quality in Michigan to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday, pushing people and pets inside and away from their typical outdoor activity.
"We are really encouraging everybody to limit their outside time," said Angela Hollinshead, director of the Kent County Animal Sheltered.
On Thursday, dogs at the shelter were still being walked three times a day but for much shorter distances and for less time.
Hollinshead says that if the air quality is considered unhealthy or even hazardous for humans, it's the same for pets.
"It's something we want to make sure that we don't have a lot of exposure to, for us and our pets," she said.
How to take care of your pets when the weather is warm and the air quality is poor
- Limit time outside
- Seek less strenuous activity
- Seek cooler temperatures in the morning and evening
- Keep clean, fresh water nearby
- Press your hand to the pavement to see if it's painfully hot to the touch and therefore too warm to walk
- Watch for coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath
- Find creative ways to play indoors, provide mental stimulation