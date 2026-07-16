Can I take my dog for a walk when the air quality is unhealthy from wildfire smoke?

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada caused the air quality in Michigan to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday, pushing people and pets inside and away from their typical outdoor activity.

"We are really encouraging everybody to limit their outside time," said Angela Hollinshead, director of the Kent County Animal Sheltered.

On Thursday, dogs at the shelter were still being walked three times a day but for much shorter distances and for less time.

Hollinshead says that if the air quality is considered unhealthy or even hazardous for humans, it's the same for pets.

"It's something we want to make sure that we don't have a lot of exposure to, for us and our pets," she said.

How to take care of your pets when the weather is warm and the air quality is poor



Limit time outside

Seek less strenuous activity

Seek cooler temperatures in the morning and evening

Keep clean, fresh water nearby

Press your hand to the pavement to see if it's painfully hot to the touch and therefore too warm to walk

Watch for coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath

Find creative ways to play indoors, provide mental stimulation

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